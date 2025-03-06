New Cat Ferries for Dumai Express Group

Incat Crowther said that the first of two new catamaran ferries for Dumai Express Group completed sea trials and will soon commence operations in Indonesia.

The 33-m ferries build on a fleet of first-generation 30-m catamarans designed by Incat Crowther for the Indonesian operator. The new models offer improved operational efficiency via an extended stern, optimized hull form and customized propeller tunnel.

The design enhancements mean Ruby of Dumai provides a full-load draft of 1.5-m, allowing better access to more local ports and infrastructure, while offering significant fuel savings, reduced carbon emissions and faster trip times. The vessels have also been future-proofed, allowing the operator to choose between different twin MAN D2862 engine set ups: a high speed 1324kW option, or a standard 1066kW option.

Ruby of Dumai and her sister vessel, which is currently under construction, have been tailored to local conditions ensuring the Dumai Express Group can safely deploy the vessel immediately to meet growing demand for its domestic routes throughout Indonesia.

Built by PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, Ruby of Dumai provides a capacity of 271 passengers across a functional two-deck layout that boasts spacious passenger cabins, expansive views and a comfortable travel experience. The vessels’ main deck, capable of seating 213 passengers, features midship entry doors for central boarding near the stairs to the upper deck, with luggage racks positioned both centrally and at the forward end of the cabin. Three bathrooms are located at the rear of the main deck. The full-width upper deck includes seating for 58 passengers, a modern wheelhouse, and a toilet aft.

Ruby of Dumai, the first of two new catamaran ferries for Dumai Express Group. Credit: Incat Crowther

"Ruby of Dumai represents a step change in the Dumai Express Group’s fleet and we’re pleased to see the vessel has successfully completed sea trials," said Mr. Osman, Director at Pt Cahaya Samudra Shipyard. "Incat Crowther has proven to be a reliable and critical partner for our business as we transition our fleet to efficient, high-performance catamarans," he added.

Ruby of Dumai's sister-ship is expected to be completed by late 2025.