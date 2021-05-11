New Device Protects Against RF Interference and Jamming

NovAtel, part of technology company Hexagon, has unveiled a new new GPS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT) device amid heightened interference and jamming in marine environments worldwide. The low size, weight and power (SWaP) GAJT-410MS is designed to protect civil and military operations from interference and jamming, with jammer direction-finding capabilities for enhanced situation awareness in the marine environment.

Interference, both benign and malicious, is a challenge facing civilian and military operations. Commercial marine applications like shipping, tankers and bulk carriers are under threat from interference targeting their navigation and cybersecurity. Without assured positioning, these vessels can drift off-course and place the vessel, crew and cargo at risk. Nearshore marine applications like survey, construction and piloting require reliable positioning for uninterrupted operations in crowded waterways and RF environments. Interference mitigation and jammer direction-finding for advanced situation awareness ensure users acquire assured positioning, navigating and timing (PNT) while identifying and limiting risk from interference sources.

The GAJT-410MS provides dynamic protection on both GPS L1 and L2 bands, as well as Galileo E1, QZSS L1 and L2 and SBAS L1 to combat intentional and unintentional interference. If a vessel experiences jamming, the device’s direction-finding capabilities provide improved situation awareness of their RF environment to identify and locate the source of the jamming signals. This commercial off-the-shelf, non-ITAR solution is easy to install or retrofit onto existing fleets, enabling assured PNT for continuous operations, cybersecurity and safe navigation at sea.

“Assured navigation and cybersecurity defenses are growing priorities for marine users as global threats from interference and jamming increase,” said Dr. David Russell, marine segment portfolio manager for Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division. “The GAJT-410MS is an anti-jam solution protecting vessels from interference and jamming disruptions to ensure continuous operations wherever your application takes you. With GAJT, your position, navigation and timing are protected and assured.”

GAJT-410MS (Image: Hexagon)