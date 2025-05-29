New Island Class Ferries will be Electric-Capable

Damen Shipyards Group has selected Corvus Energy to supply energy storage systems (ESS) for four new, fully electric capable passenger car ferries currently under construction as part of BC Ferries’ fleet of Island Class vessels.

The ferries are scheduled for delivery by 2027 and will expand BC Ferries’ existing fleet of six hybrid diesel-electric Island Class ferries.

The new ferries are electric-ready with the ability to operate on fully electric power, utilizing renewable shore power for battery charging.

The new vessels are planned to serve routes between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island. Each vessel will carry up to 390 passengers and 47 vehicles.

The new Island Class ferries will be equipped with Corvus Orca ESS, already used onboard over 700 vessels around the world. Each ferry will be powered by a 2,034 kWh Corvus Orca system. Dutch integrator Royal Van Der Leun will lead the electrical integration.

Beginning with the first zero-emission ferry, Ampere, Corvus Energy ESSs have been selected for more than 100 short-distance hybrid and all-electric ferries globally.



