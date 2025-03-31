New Maritime AI Innovation Lab Targets Improved Ship Design and Operations

A consortium of Damen, TU Delft, SafeSystems, RH Marine, NHL Stenden University of Applied Science and MARIN kicked off the Maritime AI Innovation Lab. This new lab provides a unique and modular development environment for the entire maritime industry and aims to improve designs and operations of future ships.

Its broad approach includes physical modeling and measurements on scale models, simulators and in actual operations. These are combined with the latest AI techniques to achieve reliable and trustworthy AI models. Operational gains can be achieved through reduced fuel consumption, timely maintenance and safe operations. By involving onboard crew in developing new working procedures and onboard support tools, scarce personnel can do their work safely and more effective.

The first tracks start this year, addressing "safety & workability" and "emission reduction," including essential blocks like sea state, engine performance and hull interaction, and to build experience with data sharing.

Interested (Dutch) companies are invited to join the first workshop to discuss and submit new tracks.