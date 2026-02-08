New PaxOcean Shipyard Opened in Singapore

PaxOcean, a part of Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has opened a new S$200 million shipyard at 5 Jalan Samulun (5JS).

The shipyard, situated in the Jurong Industrial Estate, spans 17.26 hectares and features two large graving docks, one floating dock, expanded quayside capacity, and dedicated, integrated workshops to support complex and high-value maritime and offshore assets. The build took two years and was jointly supported by JTC Corporation (JTC) and Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

5JS replaces PaxOcean’s previous location at 33 Tuas Crescent. The new yard occupies a significantly larger footprint, giving PaxOcean the ability to handle more complex projects with faster turnaround. Local and international customers can also benefit from PaxOcean’s customized engineering solutions for repairs and upgrades, as well as newbuilding and conversion projects.

In addition, PaxOcean has committed more than S$3.5 million in R&D investments over the next three years, supported by EDB’s Research & Innovation Scheme for Companies. A key investment will be PaxOcean’s new Centre of Excellence (COE) in Engineering R&D. The COE will strengthen capabilities in carbon capture, utilization and storage, systems integration, simulation, and digital twin applications, and will support the creation of 12 high-skilled engineering and research roles.

A first for a shipyard in Singapore, 5JS is home to a purpose-built Innovation Hub@5JS (iHub5), a KMG-led initiative. Designed as a collaborative platform, iHub5 brings together maritime industry experts, technology partners and next-generation talent under one roof to accelerate the development of practical maritime solutions for KMG. This also makes the new shipyard a convenient platform for test-bedding solutions, with support from COE and iHub5 to advance Singapore’s capabilities in developing, testing and deploying next-generation maritime solutions.

Supporting the maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts and Singapore’s net-zero ambitions, the new shipyard has been designed with sustainability at its core. It incorporates energy-efficient infrastructure and greener operations under a phased roadmap that includes electrification initiatives, smart energy and logistics systems, and the adoption of green solutions such as renewable energy, biofuels and carbon capture.

In addition, 5JS is powered by large-scale photovoltaic panels and an energy-efficient ACMV (Air Conditioning and Mechanical Ventilation) system, to optimize climate control while minimizing energy consumption.

5JS is one of five PaxOcean shipyards operating across three countries – Singapore, China and Indonesia – with a Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) facility currently in construction in Saudi Arabia.



