Sunday, August 11, 2024
New Product: ATS203 Engine Air Starters

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 9, 2024

Austart launched the ATS203 Engine Air Starters. Image courtesy Austart

Austart launched the ATS203 Engine Air Starters. Designed to meet the demands of marine, industrial, and oil & gas applications, the ATS203 Engine Air Starters are engineered to provide unmatched starting power for diesel and gas engines. Key features include:

  • High Power-to-Weight Ratio: Ensures efficient starting of large engines with minimal air consumption.
  • Durable Construction: Built to withstand harsh environments, including mining, marine, oil and gas, and power generation sectors.
  • Maintenance-Free Operation: The ATS203 features a lubrication-free design, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.
  • ATEX Certification: Certified for use in hazardous environments, ensuring safety and compliance with international standards.

“The ATS203 represents a significant leap forward in air starter technology,” said Dave Rawlins, Business Dvelopment Manager at Austart. “Our Engineering team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our global customers and in the most demanding industries.”

The ATS203 Engine Air Starters are now available for delivery through Austart’s global network of distributors and partners. 

Towboats: Pathways to Decarbonization
The July 2024 eMag edition of Maritime Reporter again focuses on the fleet and future of the U.S. Navy, from crewed surface fleet to submarines to uncrewed autonomous systems.
