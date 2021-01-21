New Tug Built for Port of Shanghai

China's Sanlin Shipyard has built and delivered a new harbor tug for the Port of Shanghai.

The Robert Allan Ltd.-designed workboat Hai Gang 501 will be used by Shanghai Harbor Fuxing Shipping Service Company for berthing and unberthing in harbor as well as coastal towing services and firefighting duties in China’s busiest port.

The 498 gt tug is 32 meters long with a 12-meter molded beam and 5.29-meter maximum draft.

Main propulsion for the 3,680 kW tug comprises a pair of Niigata 6L28HX main engines, each rated at 1,840 kW at 750 rpm, driving a cardan shaft system to a Niigata ZP-41A Z-Peller propulsion unit with a 2,600 mm diameter fixed pitch propeller.

During trials, the vessel achieved bollard pull of 68.2 t and 13.3 knots free running speed.

Ship handling fenders at the bow consists of an upper 800 x 400 mm cylindrical fender with a lower course of W type fender. A 300 x 300 hollow “D” fender provides protection at the main deck sheer line and along the knuckle, and W type fender is used at the stern.

Deck machinery comprises a Karmoy hawser winch on the bow, spooled with 250 m line on each drum. With twin anchor windlass at bow beside hawser winch and a Karmoy towing winch provided on aft deck.

Robert Allan Ltd. said the tug's RAmparts 3200-W design was altered slightly to suit the selected machinery and equipment and the accommodation arrangement that the crews are familiar with.

The vessel’s accommodations are outfitted to MLC compliant standards for a crew of up to ten personnel. There are six single cabins and two of two-crew cabins arranged in the deckhouse and lower accommodation deck.

The tug was designed and constructed to the following CCS Notation: ★CSAD, Tug/Fire Fighting Class 1; Coastal Area; ★CSMD, IBS.