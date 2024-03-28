New Tug Delivered to Mongla Port Authority

The Mongla Port Authority in Bangladesh has taken delivery of its new tug, M.T. Joymoni.

The newbuild is a RAmparts 3200-CL designed by Canada's Robert Allan Ltd. and built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards, in China.

The RAmparts 3200-CL was designed by Robert Allan Ltd. in 2008 exclusively for Cheoy Lee Shipyards, with the first tug, Ocean Pioneer, delivered to Ocean Sparkle in India in 2011. Based on the RAmparts series, the hull form was developed to provide a high performance, multi-function tug in a shallow draft configuration, with bollard pull of up to 85 tonnes, the designer said.

M.T. Joymoni is the 50th RAmparts 3200-CL to be completed, with existing vessels operating for Svitzer, Boluda, SAAM, PSA, KOTUG, and Ocean Sparkle/Adani in regions all over the world, including Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East, North and South America.

Through the years, the RAmparts 3200-CL design has been updated to maintain compliance with significant changes to rules and regulations such as IMO MLC Crew accommodation requirements, supporting structure in way of towing systems, and towing stability criteria, etc.

Harbor service, terminal towage, escorting and offshore support can all be performed comfortably by this exceptional tug. All major engine manufacturers, Z-drive suppliers, deck machinery makers, etc. can be fitted, allowing full customization for every owner’s needs.