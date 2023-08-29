New Tug Enters Service for McAllister Towing

McAllister Towing announced its new tug Jane McAllister has entered service as one of the most advanced and powerful shipdocking tractor tugs operating in the Port of Virginia.

Recently delivered from East Boothbay, Maine shipbuilder Washburn & Doughty, the 6,770 horsepower vessel is equipped with 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines powering twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units. The 93- by 38-foot tug features Markey winches on the bow and stern and achieved over 91 short tons during its ABS bollard pull certification.

The tug's construction was overseen by McAllister’s engineering manager Martin Costa.

"The Jane will not only meet, but exceed the needs, handling the ever-increasing size of vessels calling Virginia. This tug is joining our fleet of six other tractor tugs, and will enable us to continue safely handling the gentle giants calling the Port of Virginia," said Captain J. Elliott Westall, McAllister Towing of Virginia’s vice president and general manager. "Having exceptional control and power, the JANE is the new 'Queen of Hampton Roads' and everyone that works on or with her can be confident in her abilities to deliver unsurpassed service for our customers."

McAllister president and CEO, B. Buckley McAllister, added, "We are proud that the Jane is the 10th tug in our fleet with over 80 metric tons of bollard pull and escort capability, making our fleet one of the best in the country for the larger ships entering into service."

The Jane McAllister was christened at her launch by Jane Woodfield Morin, daughter of Alexandra McAllister Woodfield. Both Jane and Alexandra are direct descendants of James McAllister, who founded McAllister Towing in 1864.

Jane McAllister (Photo: McAllister Towing)