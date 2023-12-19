New Tugs Delivered to Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority

Two next-generation Damen ASD Tugs 2813 have been delivered to the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA).

Commissioned during a ceremony on December 14, the newbuilds Capt. Edward A. A. Awuviri and Nestor Percy Galley—named after two former Director Generals—were built at Damen Shipyards’ dedicated tug building facility Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

The vessels each deliver 83 tonnes bollard pull ahead and up to 77 tonnes astern, making them capable of maneuvering the range of large vessels that use the Ghanaian ports of Takoradi and Tema, two of the largest in West Africa, as well as other supporting activities. They have also been equipped with firefighting equipment and oil spill response capability.

Damen noted it has a long history of working with ports on Africa’s west coast together with its local partner Krane International Limited. Its relationship with GPHA goes back over 20 years, and the group maintains a full-time service hub in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to support its customers and the wider maritime community. As part of the package for GPHA, Damen is also providing training at its Gorinchem headquarters for the vessels’ masters and crew, as well as shoreside technicians and engineers who will maintain the tugs.

“Our collaboration with Damen since the inception of GPHA has played an important role in our success,” said Director General of GPHA, Michael Achagwe Luguje. “Your commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our mission, fostering growth and innovation. We’re excited about the prosperous future that our partnership holds.”

“The delivery of these two new tugboats signifies the solidification of a robust relationship between GPHA and Damen,” said Eline Holtes, Regional Services Manager Damen, “and we are confident that these additions will contribute significantly to the growth and success of Ghana’s maritime endeavors. From maintenance and troubleshooting to innovations and upgrades, Damen Services will be there to keep them running smoothly far into the future.”