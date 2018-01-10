Marine Link
Thursday, January 11, 2018

Bahri Dry Bulk Secures Newbuild Finance

January 10, 2018

New vessels being built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will be used to cater to the growing demand for the import of essential grains into Saudi Arabia. Photo: Bahri Dry Bulk

New vessels being built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will be used to cater to the growing demand for the import of essential grains into Saudi Arabia. Photo: Bahri Dry Bulk

 Bahri Dry Bulk, a business unit of global transportation and logistics leader Bahri, has announced that it has secured a Sharia-compliant funding of SAR 360 million (USD 96mln) from Bank Albilad, one of the fast-growing banks in Saudi Arabia.

 
The fund is to finance the purchase of four new bulk carriers as part of an agreement signed by the company‎ in 2017 with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), a member of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group, the world’s largest shipbuilding company based in South Korea. 
 
The credit facility, which will be paid over six months, and has a tenure of 13 years including a three-year grace period, will be used to finance 80% of the agreement concluded on 27 August last year. The company has provided all the necessary guarantees for obtaining the loan, including a pledge of the four carriers upon delivery from the shipbuilding yard. 
 
“We are pleased to collaborate with Bank Albilad to obtain this Sharia-compliant credit facility for purchasing the four carriers, which we signed in the fourth quarter of 2017 with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group, to enable us to cater to the growing demand for the import of essential grains into KSA,” said Ali Al-Harbi, CFO of Bahri. 
 
Established in 2010 as a 60/40 joint venture between Bahri and Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO), Bahri Dry Bulk is a leading bulk carrier in Saudi Arabia specializing in the transportation of grain, coal and other dry bulk cargoes. The company currently owns and operates a state-of-the-art, large capacity, fuel-efficient fleet of five dry bulk vessels. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News