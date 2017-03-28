60 Liebherr Ship Cranes for Yamalmax Newbuilds at DSME

First vessel with four units of Liebherr CBW 2100 commissioned for deep temperature operation; 14 more ships assigned for Dynagas LTD, Teekay und MOL until 2019

Liebherr’s ship crane department has secured orders to equip 15 new vessels of the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., LTD (DSME) with one ship set of four units type CBW 2100 each. That means a summarized order volume of 60 Liebherr ship cranes.

The 15 ordered and identical vessels are liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with a capacity of 172,600 cubic meters and a total length of 299 meters. They are specially designed and adapted for the extreme environmental conditions around the Russian peninsula Yamal.

Every unit of this new vessel class named YAMALMAX fulfill the necessary requirements for the highest classification as icebreakers (arc 7). Also the assigned Liebherr ship cranes type CBW 2100 are customized for special needs regarding extreme deep temperatures and high wind speeds. The maneuverable and solid design provides the ideal preconditions for such an ambitious field of operation. The integrated arctic temperature package guarantees a fluently and reliable operation in temperatures down to minus 52 degrees Celsius. Furthermore the CBW allows safe operation in gale force wind speeds up to 22 meters per second. In order to ensure maximum safety while operating in an explosion proofed working area, the CBW cranes are additionally equipped with gas sensors . The low-maintenance and markedly hard-wearing hydraulic components of the CBW series are also predestinated for the operation in extreme weather conditions. Two units per ship set are going to be used as provision cranes while the other two units will assume the onboard hose handling. Each of them has a maximum outreach of 26 meters and a maximum capacity of 15 tons.

The first set of four Liebherr CBW 2100 ship cranes was delivered to the DSME in late autumn 2016. Shortly after the delivery, the first vessel unit was accomplished and could brought into service by the Russian shipping company Sovcomflot (SCF) by the end of 2016. The ship named Christophe De Margerie is part of SCF´s fleet which encompasses 146 vessels in total. More than one third of these ships has a classification as icebreakers.

Further 14 identical vessels of the Yamalmax class are going to be built by DSME until 2019. Customers will be the shipping companies Dynagas (five vessels), Teekay (six vessels) and MOL (three vessels).