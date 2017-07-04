Marine Link
Dryships Time Charter Contract for Newcastlemax Vessels

July 4, 2017

Image: DryShips Inc

 DryShips Inc., a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that it has entered into a time charter with a major coal and steel trader for its fourth and last of its 206,000 dwt Newcastlemax drybulk vessels.

 
The contract has a duration of about one year, with a gross rate linked to the Baltic Capesize Index (5 T/C route) plus 20% and will commence upon the delivery of the vessel, expected in July 2017.
 
DryShips owns a fleet of (i) 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels, 3 of which are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Aframax tankers; (vi) 1 Suezmax tanker; (vii) 4 Very Large Gas Carriers, 3 of which are expected to be delivered in September, October and December of 2017; and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
