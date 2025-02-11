Next Ocean Wins Investment to Scale Wave-by-Wave Ship Motion Prediction

Next Ocean, a pioneer in Vessel Motion Radar technology, has secured Seed Investment from Arches Capital to drive its expansion and enhance maritime safety worldwide. This funding will accelerate Next Ocean’s growth, enabling the company to scale production, expand into new markets, and further develop its predictive radar technology.

Over the past years, Next Ocean has successfully delivered numerous Vessel Motion Radar systems to leading companies in the Offshore Wind and Oil & Gas industries. The technology provides real-time insights into wave-induced vessel motions, enabling operators to anticipate conditions up to three minutes ahead. This precision allows for safer and more efficient offshore operations, minimizing operational risks and maximizing uptime, even in rough weather.