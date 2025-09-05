Next-gen Tugboat William E Moran Enters Service

The William E Moran. the first vessel in Moran's next-generation class, recently entered service in New York. Purpose-built, the next-gen tugs will be among the largest in the Moran fleet.

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Alabama and designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the William E Moran belongs to the RApport 2800 series. This modern ASD Tractor tug is engineered for high-performance escort and ship assist operations. Measuring 92 feet in length with a 40-foot beam, the vessel delivers over 80 metric tons of bollard pull. It is equipped to manage the increasing size and complexity of vessels calling at U.S. ports with precision and control.

“These tugs represent a leap forward in our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class maritime solutions,” said Sean Perreault, Chief Operating Officer, Maritime Services. “Through our collaboration with Master Boat Builders and Robert Allan Ltd., we have leveraged our design expertise to create vessels that deliver exceptional performance and compliance while offering adaptability to meet our customers’ evolving demands.”

The William E Moran is ABS Escort-rated and powered by Tier IV Caterpillar 3516E engines, producing a combined 6,770 horsepower. It is LEV (Low Emission Vessel) certified, significantly reducing NOx emissions and supporting Moran’s long-term sustainability goals. The tug features twin Z-drive propulsion units for enhanced maneuverability and operational precision.

Crew safety and well-being were central to the vessel’s design. The Wiliam E Moran includes expanded accommodations, improved working spaces, and modern on-board systems. The vessel features a fully integrated Rose Point Electronic Chart System (ECS) for precision navigation and Starlink satellite connectivity to ensure uninterrupted communications and data access across all operating conditions.

Additional vessels in this class are under construction and expected to deliver later this year.

Photo credit: Jess Yeomans/Moran