NIBC and Damen Extend Lease Partnership

NIBC Bank, Damen Ship Lease and Damen Financial Services on Friday sealed multi-year partnership in the field of ship leasing.

The financing from NIBC will be used to enable financial or operational lease solutions for customers of Damen Shipyards Group. This concerns state-of-the-art workboats in offshore energy, including wind and oil and gas, as well as tugs for port activities and other tasks. These leases are offered by one of the funds of the Damen Ship Lease Cooperative, which is managed by Damen Financial Services.

Jan Willem van Helden, managing director of Damen Financial Services, said, “With this fund we can facilitate the fleet renewal and sustainability of the fleet of various customers, while we also stimulate the growth of the Damen group.”

Martin van Eyk, manager of Damen Ship Lease, said, "With the latest Damen ships and technology, we also contribute to the efficient management of our customers and a reduction in the ecological footprint of our sector."

Jeroen Conijn, Managing Director NIBC, said, “Almost 10 years ago we provided the first financing to Damen Ship Lease. During these years, Damen Ship Lease has shown that it fulfills a clear need of its customers with its lease solutions. We support the further growth of this activity by continuing our financing.”