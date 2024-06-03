NKT Names New Methanol-Powered Cable Laying Vessel

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has named its second cable laying vessel (CLV) NKT Eleonora, which has been designed to run on methanol.

NKT Eleonora, meaning shining light, will boost the company’s offshore cable laying capacity and will be amongst the world’s first cable laying vessels designed to run on methanol.

Equipped with three turntables, NKT Eleonora will offer a power cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes and host a range of subsea tooling for precise installation and service of offshore cables.

The design of the vessel has been done by Salt Ship Design and the construction is underway in collaboration with the Norwegian shipyard VARD.

The length of the vessel is 176 meters, with a breadth of 32 meters. It will be equipped with Wärtsilä 32 methanol engines.

Expected to be operational from 2027, the dual-fuel vessel will be able to run on methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil.

“We are very pleased to welcome NKT Eleonora to our fleet. She is an important strategic asset which enhances our installation capacity and capabilities to ensure efficient project execution and meet the evolving demands of our clients.

“The decision to build a vessel designed to run on methanol is driven by our strong commitment to sustainability and connecting a greener world through our power cable solutions,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona in NKT.

The vessel will be constructed in parallel with NKT expanding its site in Karlskrona with a new high-voltage offshore cable factory.