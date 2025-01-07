Noble Gas wins DNV AiP for Hydrogen Storage Vessel

Noble Gas Systems (Noble Gas) received an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate for its conformable hydrogen storage vessel from DNV, a globally recognized company that provides independent assurance, certification, risk management and advisory services.

“This is a significant milestone for us as we further validate the viability and safety of our storage system across multiple uses and industries,” said Chris Kondogiani, CEO of Noble Gas. “This demonstrates the progress we have made in materials, design, and manufacturing process development building upon the HGV2 design qualification achieved in 2023.”

AiP is an early phase validation process that reviews the product design against applicable standards and rules providing independent validation of its technical feasibility and compliance with industry safety requirements. The AiP assessment has looked at the technical challenges associated with Noble Gas’s conformable hydrogen storage vessel and has confirm that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to preclude future classification of the design for the maritime applications.

Compressed Gas Storage, Delivery

The Noble Gas high-pressure, lightweight storage and delivery system can accommodate the most common compressed gases, including natural gas, air, oxygen, hydrogen and nitrogen. It features a tank comprised of a polymer liner, woven reinforcement and protective outer shell. A safer alternative to other options, the Noble Gas system has passed regulatory design qualification tests for storing high-pressure compressed hydrogen gas and has a leak-before-burst failure mode to eliminate the opportunity for a catastrophic, instantaneous release of high-pressure gas.



Designed with conformability in mind, Noble Gas’ storage system can be fabricated in a variety of shapes and sizes to be easily integrated into unique and existing product configurations. The tanks are lightweight and are being developed for working pressures between 350 and 700 bar. In addition to the transportation industry, Noble's solution has applications in defense, aviation, marine and industrial gas industries.