Norsepower Rotor Sails Ordered for CO2 Carrier Newbuilds

Auxiliary wind propulsion systems provider Norsepower Oy Ltd. announced a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. for delivery of single Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered, wind-assisted CO₂ carriers commissioned by the Northern Lights JV. Northern Lights JV is developing the transportation and storage component of Norway’s Longship project to decarbonize industrial emissions.

The two liquified CO₂ carriers will be equipped with one 28x4m Norsepower Rotor Sail on each vessel. Following calculations, Norsepower estimates the Rotor Sails will reduce the fuel and CO₂ emissions from each vessel by approximately 5%. The Norsepower Rotor Sail Solution is a modernized version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power and generate thrust – reducing both fuel consumption and emissions.

The two first-of-its-kind carriers have been designed by Northern Lights and are being built by China-based Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company. The vessels will be equipped with Norsepower’s wind-assisted propulsion system alongside other energy efficiency technologies, highlighting the benefits of integrating complementary clean tech solutions for maximum impact.

Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said, “The industry is transforming quickly and newbuild vessels are being built today to operate efficiently ahead of 2050. Therefore we are seeing the industry seeking to build vessels today which already have proven energy efficiency solutions onboard which can reduce fuel consumption, the associated costs as well as reduce emissions. As fuel prices increase and a carbon levy is initiated, getting newbuild vessels as efficient as possible is essential for long term commercial success. Northern Lights JV is setting a global standard for CO₂ transportation by ships and highlights the importance of collaboration for accelerating the energy transition. Our technology, alongside an air lubrication system and other clean technologies will ensure operations are as low carbon as possible. This initiative also highlights the role that cleaner shipping has within complex supply chains and decarbonization strategies outside of the immediate industry. We are pleased to be supporting shipowners in achieving greater climate alignment compliance scores and contributing to the greater sustainability of supply chains as a whole.”

The Rotor Sails will be delivered in early 2023, and following further building, both the 130m long ships, each with a cargo size of 7,500m³, are expected to be delivered in 2024. After commencing operations, the vessels will fill up captured and liquefied CO₂ from European emitters and carry it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Norway’s Øygarden.