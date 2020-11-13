Norwegian Greentech to Supply BWTS for Wison's Fleet

Ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) manufacturer Norwegian Greentech revealed Friday that it has signed an agreement to deliver its systems for shipping company Wilson's fleet of bulk carriers and general cargo vessels.

Bergen-headquartered Wilson is Norway's largest shipping company and is among the largest in Europe in its segment, with a fleet currently comprising 120 ships, most of which are owned by the company itself.

Norwegian Greentech, part of the Havyard Group, produces BWTS solutions based on filtration and ultraviolet (UV) disinfections. The company said its deal with Wilson is its largest to date and that the BWTS would primarily be delivered from this year through 2024.

"This is an incredibly important contract that we have worked on for a long time," said Jon Olav Kopperstad, senior sales manager at Norwegian Greentech. "The contract will help to ensure a high level of activity in Norwegian Greentech for many years to come."

"This contract gives us a great starting point to further develop our business, both in terms of growth in returns and the number of employees," added Børge Gjelseth, the manufacturer's sales and marketing director.

Wilson general director, Thorbjørn Dalsøren, said, "Norwegian Greentech was chosen because they have the whole package we’ve been looking for. Small space requirement, low energy consumption and service mindedness at a competitive price. A few years ago, we were fairly sure we’d have to look abroad to find that kind of service. It’s particularly pleasing in this day and age that a Norwegian supplier won the contract, and that we can therefore help to secure jobs in the years ahead."

From the left: Jon Olav Kopperstad, senior sales manager at Norwegian Greentech; Thorbjørn Dalsøren, general director at Wilson (on screen); and Børge Gjelseth, sales and marketing director at Norwegian Greentech. (Photo: Norwegian Greentech)