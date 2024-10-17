NSU and Vale to Install Anemoi’s Wind-Assisted Propulsion on Ore Carrier

NS United Kaiun Kaisha (NSU) and Vale have reached an agreement to install rotor sails from Anemoi Marine Technologies on 400,000dwt-type very large ore carrier (VLOC).

The VLOC NSU TUBARAO has been engaged in a long-term transportation contract between NSU and Vale since its delivery in September 2020.

A rotor sail is a device for obtaining propulsion by using the pressure difference generated around a cylinder by rotating a cylindrical sail installed on the deck. It is expected to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from the ship by approximately 6-12%.

NSU has been actively working to make their vessels more efficient and reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the introduction of energy-saving devices such as rotor sails and by transitioning to ships powered by next-generation fuels.

The installation of the rotor sails on the ship is scheduled around September 2025.