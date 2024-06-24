NTSB Inspecting Key Components from Containership Dali

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it is inspecting key electrical components that were removed from the cargo ship Dali that crashed into a Maryland bridge in March, killing six people and destroying the Patapsco River crossing.

In May, the NTSB said the Dali lost electrical power several times before the crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, including experiencing a blackout during in-port maintenance and shortly before the crash.

The NTSB said it is continuing to examine the electrical components at its materials laboratory and added that its investigators have completed in-person interviews of the vessel’s crew.

The board added it will "continue to evaluate the design and operation of the vessel’s electrical power distribution system, and investigate all aspects of the accident."

On Monday, the Bay Bridge was briefly closed to motorists as the Dali passed beneath the bridge on its way to Norfolk, Virginia, for repairs, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

The board said last month the cargo ship had other outages, including about four minutes before the crash when electrical breakers unexpectedly tripped causing a loss of power to all shipboard lighting and most equipment when it was 0.6 mile (1 km) from the bridge.

The Dali crew restored power, but another blackout occurred 0.2 mile (about 320 meters) from the bridge, which stopped all three steering pumps. The crew was unable to move the rudder to steer.

Two weeks ago, full access to the channel was restored after the removal of 50,000 tons of debris and the Dali.

A replacement bridge will cost an estimated $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, and federal officials are working to fast-track environmental approvals. Maryland hopes it will be completed by late 2028.

In April, the FBI opened a criminal probe into the collapse while the U.S. Coast Guard is evaluating whether other bridges nationwide are at risk after the Maryland bridge collapse.





(Reuters - Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)