Is Nuclear Power Maritime’s Best Hope to hit ‘Net Zero’?

In the ever-evolving quest for cleaner, more efficient energy sources in maritime vessel operations, nuclear power has re-emerged as a topic of serious discussion, as shipowners eye the International Maritime Organization push to ‘net zero’ on or around 2050. Admittedly, there is no ‘silver bullet’ solution for the entirety of maritime premised on the wide variety of routes and ship types, but nuclear holds promise in several large-ship, oceangoing sectors. Phil Lewis, Director of Research at Intelatus, recently interviewed with Maritime Reporter TV to discuss the issues associated with nuclear in maritime, exploring the many opportunities and challenges ahead.

Nuclear in Maritime: Old is New Again

While nuclear propulsion in maritime operations is not new, its application has largely been confined to military vessels and specialized commercial use, such as icebreakers. According to Lewis, historically, commercial nuclear vessels were based on military-grade pressurized water reactors, which posed significant safety concerns. Past nuclear accidents, including Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima, cast a long shadow over the viability of nuclear technology in civilian applications.

However, necessity is the mother of invention, and technological advances in step with the urgent need for clean energy have reignited interest in nuclear-powered ships. Today’s innovations focus on creating safer, more efficient nuclear reactors that could provide consistent, high-output power while reducing emissions.

A key driver behind this renewed interest is the development of Generation IV nuclear reactors, according to Lewis.

“One of the most promising advancements is the molten salt reactor,” a design that operates for lack of a better analogy like a long-life battery, said Lewis.

“Core Power for instance, or Seaborg from Denmark, are adopting these Gen 4 reactors, particularly a technology called molten salt reactors,” said Lewis. “They’re Gen 4, so you build them in a factory, and effectively you build them like a battery. You build them for a long operating cycle – 20 to 30 years. You do not refuel them, and that means you do not tamper with them; so you don’t have to get your chief engineer going in and playing around with the reactor,” said Lewis. If they fail, in theory the ship is safe, the crews are safe, there is no explosion or risk of radiation.

Russia Remains a Nuclear Lead

Lewis said that Russia’s Rosatom leads the global market in maritime nuclear technology, operating an extensive fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers and floating nuclear power plants. Their commercial model involves reactors that require refueling every five to seven years, with the process managed in secure Russian facilities. While this model presents logistical challenges, it provides a stable, long-term power solution for remote locations.

In South Korea, Hyundai and Samsung Heavy Industries are exploring nuclear-powered container ships, particularly for high-speed, long-range routes with fixed port destinations.

China is also investing in nuclear solutions, specifically pressurized water reactors for domestic oil and gas operations. However, much of their progress is tied to geopolitical considerations, particularly in the South China Sea, where nuclear-powered floating energy sources could play a strategic role.



Phil Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus





A Decarbonized Maritime Future

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, but there is no single pathway to achieving this goal. Shipping companies around the world are evaluating a range of alternative solutions, from enhanced hull designs to dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol or ammonia, for example, to a vast array of technology add-ons, from generating bubbles below a ship’s hull to facilitate more efficient sailing, to a wide arrange of sales and wind-assisted propulsion devices. When all is said and done, hitting emission reduction will require a variety of solutions.

Nuclear power could play a crucial role, particularly in producing low-emission fuels offshore. Floating nuclear power plants could generate hydrogen-based fuels from desalinated water, ensuring a steady supply of clean energy. This would not only decarbonize maritime operations but also support broader clean energy initiatives worldwide.





Challenges to Implementation

Despite its potential, nuclear power in commercial maritime operations faces significant hurdles. The three main challenges are:

High Capital Costs: Developing nuclear-powered vessels requires substantial upfront investment. While operational costs are lower over time, the high initial capital expenditure makes it difficult for shipping investors, who typically seek shorter-term returns, to commit to nuclear solutions

Developing nuclear-powered vessels requires substantial upfront investment. While operational costs are lower over time, the high initial capital expenditure makes it difficult for shipping investors, who typically seek shorter-term returns, to commit to nuclear solutions Regulatory Barriers: A comprehensive international regulatory framework for nuclear-powered commercial vessels does not yet exist. Establishing consistent global regulations will require extensive collaboration among governments, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies.

A comprehensive international regulatory framework for nuclear-powered commercial vessels does not yet exist. Establishing consistent global regulations will require extensive collaboration among governments, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies. Public Perception: While attitudes toward nuclear energy are improving, skepticism remains, particularly regarding the presence of nuclear-powered vessels in major ports. Although nuclear power offers a low-emission alternative, overcoming public apprehension will be critical for widespread adoption.



A Long-Term Vision

While nuclear-powered commercial vessels may not become mainstream in the next few years, significant progress is expected in the 2030s and 2040s, Lewis said, as the technology is further refined and the concept of nuclear power gains increasing political and general societal acceptance. Floating power plants and low-emission fuel production are likely to be the first commercial applications, paving the way for broader adoption in shipping, said Lewis.

For nuclear energy to become a key component of the maritime sector, new financial models must be developed, regulatory frameworks must be established, and public confidence must grow. As the industry moves toward a cleaner future, nuclear power remains one of the most promising—albeit challenging—solutions for achieving long-term sustainability in shipping.

Watch the full interview covering “Nuclear Propulsion for Commercial Ships” on Maritime Reporter TV