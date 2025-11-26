NYK and BHP Renew Decarbonization Partnership

NYK Line and BHP Group have renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reinforcing both companies’ commitment to support decarbonization and improv the safety of vessel operations.

The renewed MoU continues research on technologies for ammonia dual-fuel vessels, the trial of biofuels and other measures to advance low-carbon shipping.

Emma Roberts, Vice President Maritime & Supply Chain Excellence, BHP, said: “BHP welcomes the opportunity to build on our shared history with long-term strategic partner, NYK Line. We have a shared commitment to be innovative and to accelerate industry safety, technology, and sustainability performance across the maritime sector. As one of the world’s largest dry bulk charterers, BHP has a deep interest in working alongside our partners to advance a safer, technology-driven, and efficient shipping industry.”

Hiroaki Nishiyama, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive of Dry Bulk Division, NYK Line, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with BHP further and work together to promote decarbonization and enhance safe operations in the dry bulk industry. Amid an uncertain outlook for environmental regulations, we will combine the strengths of both companies to accelerate the development of next-generation environmental technologies and steadily advance toward achieving our net-zero target by 2050.”



