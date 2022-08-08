NYK Orders LPG Dual-Fuel Very Large LPG / NH3 Carrier

NYK ordered its fourth liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large LPG / liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier (VLGC) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI). The ship will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and is set for delivery in 2025.

Like the LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / NH3 carriers already ordered by NYK, the vessel will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and ammonia at the same time to flexibly respond to various trade patterns.

In addition to the LPG dual-fuel engine, the ship will have a shaft generator that can generate electricity during the voyage by using the rotation of the shaft that connects the main engine to the propeller. Since the diesel generator can be stopped during normal seagoing transit, realizing full navigation with LPG fuel will be possible except for the use of a small amount of pilot fuel.

The vessel is expected to be given notations by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) as a VLGC that has a preparatory design in accordance with the guidelines issued by ClassNK so that this vessel may use ammonia fuel in the future.



Main Particulars

Length, o.a.: approx. 230m

Breadth (molded): 37.20m

Depth (molded): 21.9m

Summer draft (moulded): 11.65m

Tank capacity: approx. 86,700 cu. m.