NYK, Partners Name First of 12 New LNG Tankers for QatarEnergy

A joint venture, comprising NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings), has held a naming ceremony for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for QatarEnergy, the first of 12 being built for the state-owned energy company of Qatar.

The ceremony was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) in China, and the vessel was named Al Tuwar, after the name of a hill in Al Wakrah, a major city in Qatar.

The 174,000 m3 vessel is the first of a series of 12 LNG carriers that the joint venture company will build for QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest LNG producers.

It is also the first LNG carrier that NYK is involved in building in China. The vessel is scheduled to begin transporting LNG to countries around the world in May.

The vessel is equipped with the X-DF 2.1 iCER engine, a highly fuel-efficient dual-fuel engine that uses fuel oil and boil-off gas as fuel.

It is also equipped with a reliquefication device that effectively uses surplus boil-off gas, enabling efficient navigation and contributing to reducing greenhouse gases (GHG), thereby reducing the environmental impact.