NYK, Sanyo Kaiji Start Japan's First Ship-to-Ship Biofuel Supply Trial for Tugboats

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and its affiliate Sanyo Kaiji Kabushiki Kaisha (Sanyo Kaiji) have started a continuous three-month test navigation using biodiesel supplied by Toyotsu Energy Corporation in tugboats operated by Sanyo Kaiji. The biofuel will be supplied via ship-to-ship using a bunkering ship to supply fuel to the tug, the first time for this to be done in Japan. Three test trials are planned to take place by July. This biofuel supply and test navigation are being carried out with the support of the Nagoya Port Authority.

Part of the biofuel supplied on April 19 at the Nagoya Port Garden Pier by the Sanyo Kaiji–operated tug Taharamaru was recycled from waste cooking oil collected from domestic Toyota Group and Toyota Tsusho Group companies.