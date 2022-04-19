Marine Link
Friday, April 22, 2022
NYK, Sanyo Kaiji Start Japan's First Ship-to-Ship Biofuel Supply Trial for Tugboats

April 19, 2022

From left: Koji Yoshikawa, GM, Toyota Tsusho Corp.; Fumiaki Nakanishi, President, Toyotsu Energy Corp.; Yuji Kamata, EVP, Nagoya Port Authority; Kentaro Shimizu, GM of Harbor Group, NYK; & Ushio Koiso, President, Sanyo Kaiji. (Photo courtesy NYK/Face masks were removed immediately prior to the photo)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and its affiliate Sanyo Kaiji Kabushiki Kaisha (Sanyo Kaiji) have started a continuous three-month test navigation using biodiesel supplied by Toyotsu Energy Corporation in tugboats operated by Sanyo Kaiji. The biofuel will be supplied via ship-to-ship using a bunkering ship to supply fuel to the tug, the first time for this to be done in Japan. Three test trials are planned to take place by July. This biofuel supply and test navigation are being carried out with the support of the Nagoya Port Authority.

Part of the biofuel supplied on April 19 at the Nagoya Port Garden Pier by the Sanyo Kaiji–operated tug Taharamaru was recycled from waste cooking oil collected from domestic Toyota Group and Toyota Tsusho Group companies.

