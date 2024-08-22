NYK System Adjusts Frequency to Reduce Fuel Consumption of Marine Generators

NYK has tested its Hz Navi system which can reduce the energy consumption of marine generators by lowering their frequency.

Current generator frequencies are set so that onboard equipment such as pumps and motors, which operate in conjunction with the power supply frequency, can perform adequately even under the worst conditions. However, operating at the normal frequency during normal navigation consumes extra power. Therefore, NYK developed a system that can reduce fuel consumption by lowering the frequency to best match optimal specifications.

With Hz Navi, generator frequencies can be adjusted according to shipboard conditions but kept within the range specified by classification rules. The system utilizes a technology jointly patented by NYK and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

During testing on the NYK-operated bulk carrier White Princess between April 2023 and April 2024, energy savings of approximately 10% were confirmed when operating in Hz Navi mode (approx. 57 Hz). No abnormalities were observed during the demonstration test, and it was confirmed that the vessel could be safely navigated.

The companies involved in the testing were NYK Line, MTI Co., Oshima Shipbuilding, Terasaki Electric and Daihatsu Diesel MFG Co.