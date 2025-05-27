NYK Unveils Japan’s First Fully Battery-Driven Work Vessel

NYK has unveiled Japan’s first fully battery-driven work vessel, e-Crea (pronounced “éclair” for its visual resemblance to the French pastry).

Keihin Dock Co., an NYK Group company, built the vessel at its Koyasu Shipyard.

Designed without an onboard diesel generator, e-Crea will support the docking and undocking of tugboats at the Koyasu Shipyard.

Powered solely by batteries charged from shore facilities at Keihin Dock’s Koyasu Shipyard, e-Crea operates without emitting carbon dioxide and is significantly quieter than conventional ships running on fossil fuels.

Measuring approximately nine meters in length, e-Crea efficiently consolidates all essential equipment within its compact hull. This design enables exceptional maneuverability in confined spaces, making it ideally suited for assisting with docking operations and vessel movement at shipyards.

Following the installation of the electric propulsion system, including substantial battery modules in the hull, the vessel’s weight exceeded initial projections. To maintain proper balance, the team reconfigured equipment placement and cabling, thereby optimizing internal space and ensuring safe, stable navigation.

Elevated temperatures from batteries and electric motors can increase fire risks. To effectively manage heat, the team implemented multi-layered water-cooling systems and integrated air ducts. Enhancements to the battery room included fireproofing measures and protection against hazardous gases, along with improved ventilation.

Vessel Overview

Name: e-Crea - derived from “electricity” (e) and the Latin word “creare” (to create), reflecting Keihin Dock’s slogan of “Create, Construct, and Enjoy.” The vessel’s name is pronounced “éclair” for its visual resemblance to the French pastry.

LOA: approx. 9.0m

Breadth: approx. 3.0m

Depth: approx. 1.7m

Crew Capacity: up to 14 persons

Intended Use: Supporting tugboat docking, undocking, and vessel movement

Propulsion System: Fully electric (battery-charging system)

Builder: Keihin Dock

Classification: Japan Craft Inspection Organization (JCI)

Owner: NYK

Operator: Keihin Dock



