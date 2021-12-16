Offshore Wind: DEME Offshore to Install Inter-Array Cables at Dogger Bank C

Belgium-based DEME Offshore has won a contract to deliver and install inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK.

Dogger Bank C is the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm which will be the world's largest offshore wind farm once fully complete.

DEME Offshore is also responsible for the delivery and installation of Dogger bank A and B inter-array cables, securing the contract in early 2021.

Under the Dogger Bank C inter-array cable contract, DEME Offshore is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the subsea cables for the 1.2 GW phase of the wind farm. DEME Offshore will supply, install and protect approximately 250 km of 66 kV inter-array cables and all related accessories.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located more than 130km off the North East coast of England and is currently being delivered by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. The wind farm is being developed in three 1.2 GW phases, A, B, and C.

Production of the cable for Dogger Bank C is set to start in 2023. The cables will be installed in 2025 and DEME will once again be deploying its DP3 cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’.

"Living Stone boasts an in-house designed dual-lane system, consisting of two cable highways – this allows cable laying using one lane whilst the next cable can be simultaneously prepared and have the cable protection system (CPS) installed on the other lane. As previously demonstrated, this significantly reduces the time needed for preparing the cables, minimizes manual handling, increases the vessel’s workability, and ultimately, improves production rates," DEME Offshore said.

DEME Offshore said the contract was a sizeable one, meaning it is worth between EUR 50-150 million.



