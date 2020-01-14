ONE SEA Appoints Lehtovaara Chairman

ONE SEA has appointed Capt Eero Lehtovaara as its new Chairman.

Lehtovaara, a Master Mariner and Associate Fellow of the Nautical Institute, is Head of Regulatory & Public Affairs at ABB Marine & Ports.

He brings a wealth of experience to the expanding ONE SEA alliance where he has been a Board member for two years, as well as Vice Chairman. His past experience at sea provides a unique understanding of the challenges set by new regulations, human resource management and technological developments, including the accelerating pace of shipboard automation.

Previously head of ABB Marine & Ports’ Design House, Eero sits on ABS and Lloyd’s Register technical committees, is Chairman of CIMAC’s working group on azimuthing propulsion standards and is ABB’s delegate at the Global Environment Facility, United Nations Development Program, International Maritime Organization alliance.

Continuation of the collaborative approach is confirmed by the appointment of Wärtsilä Vice President, Digital Portfolio Management Mikko Tepponen as new ONE SEA vice chairman.