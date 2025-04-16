Op/Ed: Public Opinion on Nuclear Power has Deep Roots

Australia does not have nuclear power stations, and it does not have nuclear weapons.

I remember having lessons and debates on it in high school, many years ago. My favorite science teacher was dead against either use of nuclear technology.

One of the most interesting arguments I remember hearing was that the technology developments that make nuclear power more efficient would also help make nuclear bombs more efficient.

Fiji is much the same as Australia, and it has even ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, along with over 70 other nations.

Both Pacific nations, Australia and Fiji share a historical remembrance of France’s 193 nuclear tests conducted between 1966 to 1996 at Moruroa and Fangataufa atolls in French Polynesia.

It wasn’t a hugely popular program for residents of the southern hemisphere. And in New Zealand in 1985, the Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior was bombed by French secret service agents to prevent it from participating in an anti-nuclear protest. One crewmember was killed.

Still times change, technologies develop and new opportunities arise.

This week, Maritime Reporter covered news of a new vessel design by Australian ship design group Seatransport and Houston-based Deployable Energy, in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register.

Using micro modular reactor (MMR) technology, two to five MMRs of 1MWe capacity each would power 73-metre amphibious vessels, designed for emergency response and disaster relief in remote areas. The vessels could operate for 8-10 years without refueling, and they could feed power into the shore grid of affected areas and when docked at port.

The idea is to base these vessels in Fiji as it lies at the center of a number of Pacific nations including Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu. French Polynesia is a bit further away but not much.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is supportive of the idea. He said it could happen as soon as the MMR technology was demonstrated as living up to its cost-saving, emissions elimination and safety goals. At that point, the initial diesel engines would be replaced by an MMR system.

There’s already opposition. Member of Parliament Ketan Lal responded: “Since when has Fiji decided to become a supporter of nuclear power? The Prime Minister is making it sound as if Fiji is ready to adopt nuclear-powered vessels and even supply electricity to communities using this technology. The question is: Are we even ready? Have we established the necessary safety regulations? Do we have nuclear energy laws? Do we have independent oversight bodies to monitor nuclear safety? Have the people of Fiji, who will be the ones most affected, been consulted?

“For decades, we have been part of global calls to keep the Pacific free from nuclear contamination - from nuclear testing fallout to the current opposition to Japan's dumping of treated nuclear waste.”

In its recent “Fuel for thought nuclear” report, LR highlights that one of the challenges to greater adoption of nuclear power for shipping is public perception and the need to gain a social license to operate.

The report talks about safety, but historical resentment may also run deep.



