Balaken Restarts Operation after Overhaul

The overhaul of the ferry vessel “Balaken”, belonging to the Transport Feet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, is completed. The ship successfully passed the sea trials.

Major repairs of steering and auxiliary equipment , engine mechanisms, various pumps, main and auxiliary engines of the vessel were completed. Some parts are replaced with new ones. The cleaning and painting of the underwater and surface of the ferry was done.

All necessary works on adjustment, repair and checking of automation systems navigation equipment and electrical parts of the vessel were also finished.

After major repairs the ferry vessel "Balaken" will again operate on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The ferry vessel will transport railway wagons on regular base on Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku, Baku-Aktau-Baku, Baku-Kuryk-Baku route.

The length of the ferry Balaken is 154.50, the width is 17.0 meters, and the maximum speed is 13.9 knots. The ferry is capable of accommodating 54 railway wagons.