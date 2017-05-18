MXB Begins Physical Operations in Mumbai

Matrix Bharat Pte. Ltd. (MXB), a supplier of marine fuels in India, has begun physical operations in Mumbai. In conjunction with this, MXB has commenced operations on Jawahar Dweep, an island off the southeastern coast of Mumbai.

MXB is a joint venture between Matrix Marine Fuels and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), one of India’s largest PSU (state owned) oil refining and marketing companies.

The company will provide physical products at Mumbai’s Outer Port Limits (OPL), servicing vessels that are waiting to berth, as well as vessels making bunker-only-calls. As well as maximizing efficiencies within the delivery process, vessels calling for marine fuel oil only will also benefit from paying reduced port charges.

MXB will utilize BPCL’s total tank storage capacity of 72,000 mt, initially operating one tank storing 32,000 mt of fuel products, which is the largest in Mumbai. BPCL will also take responsibility for ensuring the highest standards in infrastructure, including storage tanks, product placing and pipeline delivery.

Five bunker barges, ranging in size from 650 mt to 1,200 mt, will support the physical operations in Mumbai. Bunker barge loading at Jawahar Dweep will take place from Berth No. 2, where the pipeline is fitted with marine loading arms, which enables MXB to connect to the barge manifold in just 30 minutes, and has a flow rate of 850 mt per hour maximizing the speed of delivery. Bunker barge loading is also available 24 x 7 x 365, enabling MXB to undertake bunker deliveries in a shorter lead-time.

MXB will be able to provide customers with products including IFO 380cst RMG 380 (ISO 8217:2005 and 2010), and are in discussions with BPCL to operate one storage tank with a capacity of 8,000 mt for marine gasoil (MGO) supply in the near future.