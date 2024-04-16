Marine Link
Optimarin Acquires Hyde Marine Business from De Nora

April 16, 2024

Optimarin CEO Tore Svanheld (Photo: Optimarin)

Optimarin AS, a Norwegian supplier of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), announced it has agreed to acquire the Hyde Marine UV business from the Italian multinational Industrie De Nora S.p.A. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the transaction, Optimarin will purchase technologies, trademarks and selected assets pertaining to the design, sale and aftermarket of systems using UV technology for ballast water treatment and disinfection, promoted under the Hyde Marine and Hyde Guardian brands.

Optimarin's CEO Tore Svanheld said, “With this landmark acquisition, Optimarin is consolidating its strong position as a long-established BWTS supplier and expanding its installed base of such systems to support customer needs for efficiency and compliance in the future, while affirming its wider business growth ambitions."

