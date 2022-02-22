Orca AI Earns ABS PDA for AI-Based Navigation Safety Platform

Orca AI's AI-powered collision avoidance and navigation safety platform has received Product Design Assessment (PDA) certification from the American Bureau of Shipping, reportedly the first time an AI based navigation platform receives this certification.

The Orca AI solution is designed to automatically detect, prioritize and alert on maritime targets to crews onboard in real time, offering enhanced situational awareness. The product is already in use by Maran Tankers, TMS Gas, Enesel, Wartsila and NYK.

Designed for the marine domain, the system consists of a software platform supported by computer vision sensors, thermal and low-light cameras, and AI-powered algorithms, with all aimed to increasing safety in shipping.

ABS PDA is an assessment of materials, components, products or systems for a specific use in compliance with ABS Rules, Guides, and national or international standards. Based on PDA, the final approval is given when an engineer or surveyor accepts the assessed item for a specific user and installation.