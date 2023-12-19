OSG to Install Starlink Fleetwide

U.S. shipping company Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) announced it will equip all vessels in its fleet with Space X’s Starlink satellite internet service in a move that aims to enhance onboard connectivity for seafarers.

Since the introduction to the market of Starlink’s Global Maritime service earlier this year, OSG’s IT department has worked to substantially complete installation of Starlink equipment on every vessel in the fleet of OSG and ATC, with full installation expected by year end,, the company said.

Starlink's constellation of low-level satellites provide high-speed internet service access in remote and challenging environments, allowing seafarers to stay connected with loved ones via video calls, access streaming services and social media, and attend to personal matters while at sea.

Patrick O’Halloran, OSG’s Chief Operations Officer, said, “Our crew identified this as important, and we listened. The goal of the Starlink install was to enhance vessel communications and improve our crew’s ability to connect with family and friends. Our seafarers are the greatest asset we possess, and we are glad to support them on this. Our investment in the Starlink technology represents a major step forward in our industry and highlights our commitment to improving the quality of life for our crewmembers while they are at sea.”

“The implementation of this service will further position OSG as a forward-thinking organization in the maritime industry,” O’Halloran continued. “In addition to the benefits that Starlink provides to OSG’s crew, the availability of reliable, high-speed internet access while our ships are travelling across the globe will permit seafarers to better manage their vessels and communicate with shoreside staff.”