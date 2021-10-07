OSI to Provide Bridge Management Systems for German Navy Frigates

OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) announced it has been selected by Damen Naval to provide a navigation suite to the Federal German Navy’s F126 program. The contract includes Integrated Bridge Management Systems (IBMS) for the frigates and land-based test and training sites (Landanlage), all powered by ECPINS.

ECPINS forms the heart of OSI’s IMO type-approved Integrated Navigation System - MSC 252(83), and is a leading WECDIS among NATO and Allied navies. Already 80% compliant to STANAG 4564 Edition 3, ECPINS is on a funded development track to full compliance.

“It’s an honor to have the German Navy as our 24th customer and have the Navy experience the exceptional capabilities of OSI’s Warship IBMS and WECDIS systems,” stated Ken Kirkpatrick, President and CEO. “More so, the system design will share the same commonality, scalability, and ECPINS navigation performance with that of other NATO and Allied customers.”

The ECPINS family consists of versions for surface ships, submarines and high-speed small craft, enabling fleet commonality, interoperability and reduced maintenance and training costs, OSI said. In addition, ECPINS and OSI’s IBMS underlying technology allows for integration into an array of other warship systems. As part of this program, the IBMS will be integrated into the Thales TACTICOS Management System and provide the Position Navigation and Time (PNT) for all the F126 systems and networks.

“ECPINS pilotage features are all based upon the Royal Navy BR45 Navigation series and are employed by the majority of NATO and close Allied navies,” Jim Davison, VP Business Development. “ECPINS also provides powerful operational benefits such as a military-grade chart engine, advanced automatic Pool of Errors, GNSS Denied and Tactical Data Sharing between Surface ships and small craft ECPINS.”