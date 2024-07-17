Ottomotive Tech Joins the Maritime Battery Forum

Ottomotive Tech has joined the global community of maritime battery enablers, the Maritime Battery Forum.

Founded in 2021, Ottomotive Tech gives support for products, engineering and consultancy in different sectors such as maritime, automotive, telecommunication and energy storage systems.

The company’s expertise comprises of system engineering from scratch to pre-serial production, followed by production, test, homologation and delivery processes of requested products. Their new battery packaging facility will be completed in September 2024 with an automated module production line which will be suitable for both prismatic and blade cells with an annual capacity of 3GWh.

The company is building its own modular marine type of battery storage systems for propulsion and other demands in ships. With the development of hybrid propulsion systems and marine battery storage systems, the company has more than 500kWh in its production line for hotel loads and other purposes.

On the path to becoming pioneers in Turkey and a global player, the company is eager to build networks, foster business connections, share knowledge and experiences with other companies.

The Maritime Battery Forum was founded with the aim of promoting new and efficient energy storage technologies in the maritime industry. With over 75 members in three continents, the MBF works to disseminate information, facilitate discussion about and review new technology which is complementary to battery technology-based solutions or in one way or the other play an important role towards a zero-emission vision.



