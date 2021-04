Fairbanks Morse shipped a PA6B STC engine to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) shipyard on April 16, 2021, an engine will be installed on the first ship of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) project.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the MMSC project, and the vessel is being constructed by its partner FMM in Marinette, Wisconsin. Four MMSC ships will be constructed at FMM.