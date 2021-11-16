PACCAR Winch Recognized for Commitment to Veterans

PACCAR Winch has been recognized locally and nationally for their ongoing commitment to providing an outstanding work environment for veterans. From community outreach to employee programs, the company is dedicated to recruiting, developing, and celebrating veterans.

On November 10, PACCAR Winch was recognized as a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for the third year in a row from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

Recipients of the HIRE Vets Medallion Award have shown a commitment to hiring veterans as well as ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan using the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. For more information about the program, visit HIREVets.gov.

In addition, PACCAR Winch was recognized on November 2 by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council (CSC), and CSC’s Oklahoma Veteran Alliance as one of 24 companies named Veteran Employer Champions. The program is designed to foster an employer network to create programming and peer-to-peer learning for organizations interested in supporting veterans in the workplace.

To become recognized as a Veteran Employer Champion, companies must meet six benchmarks, including: veteran hiring and recruiting; veteran resource groups, onboarding, or buddy programs; veteran programs and community support; veteran employee resources and/or supports; a veteran executive sponsor leading veteran strategies; and guard and reserve employee supports.

According to Mike Rogers, President of PACCAR Winch, “We are proud to have veterans at our organization across all divisions, including sales, engineering, and manufacturing. Our goal is to find the best person for the job, and historically veterans make great employees with the skills and dedication to get the job done right.”

Currently, about 10% of the PACCAR Winch team has veteran status. Internally, the company recognizes its veteran employees in a variety of ways, including a Veteran’s Day luncheon and a “Wall of Honor” that was installed at the Broken Arrow facility last year as a “reminder to look around and recognize the faces of sacrifice and remember that we are walking with heroes.”