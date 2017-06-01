Marine Link
APT’s Palmetto State Passes Sea Trials

June 1, 2017

The Palmetto State, the eighth and final tanker to be constructed at General Dynamics NASSCO as part of a dual-customer program, has recently returned from its first run at sea.

The Palmetto State and her sister ships are the most fuel-efficient tankers to service the Jones Act trade, according to NASSCO, who built all of the vessels at its San Diego shipyard and partnered with South Korean ship designer Daewoo Ship Engineering Company (DSEC) for the vessels’ design. With an “ECO” design, the tankers offer 33 percent increased fuel efficiency and cleaner shipping options.

The ship was christened and launched at a special ceremony on March 25 and is scheduled to be delivered to American Petroleum Tankers in June.

