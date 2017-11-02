Partners Set Out to Boost Maritime Comms

A collaboration between Orange Business Services and BlueTide Communications aims to deliver comprehensive maritime communications, reaching almost every sea and ocean around the world. The combination of Orange’s global satellite network with BlueTide’s specialized maritime solutions will power the navigation, cyber security, voice and video, corporate applications and asset management for vessels in the workboat industry.

Orange said it is providing BlueTide with managed global Ku band VSAT capacity, with the ability to switch to alternative satellite beams for seamless global coverage. BlueTide can provide vessels with live video surveillance, cyber security and systems monitoring, all high-end solutions delivered on the Orange network for seamless availability on a global scale.

“The relationship with Orange gives us the ability to reach more ships at sea with a larger variety of advanced communications,” said Emil Regard, Chief Executive Officer for BlueTide Communications. “The maritime industry depends on consistent, reliable communications between ship and port to operate. Only Orange has a true, international network to make that connection. Running our solutions through Orange will have a transformative effect on how maritime shipping is conducted.”

The Orange satellite network can ensure consistent coverage in remote regions, opening more shipping lanes for travel. It also ensures high-quality communications for voice, video and data. A ship at sea would therefore be able to give and receive real-time updates on its navigation path, better predict inclement weather, and access corporate applications in the cloud. The impact on crew welfare is significant as well, with ships having the full amenities of home, including Internet, movies/shows and phone service.

The Orange/BlueTide collaboration paves the way for smarter ships through the Internet of Things, Orange said. Reliable broadband connectivity can support the remote monitoring of a ship’s mechanical components, enabling predictive maintenance. The same network can be used to remotely track pieces of cargo in transit to ascertain location, supply levels, temperature, travel conditions and security.