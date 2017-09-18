CMA CGM, Infosys Sign Strategic Partnership

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in container shipping, has signed a strategic partnership with Infosys, a world leader in consulting, next-generation technology and services.

The goal of this seven-year partnership is to simplify and transform CMA CGM's IT applications and improve customer service excellence.

As part of this partnership and at the request of CMA CGM, Infosys will open a center for development and innovation in Marseilles, which will become a reference center of expertise, making Marseilles a high place of expertise.

Infosys will also take over the CMA CGM IT development center in Dubai, allowing it to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

Infosys will provide CMA CGM with the skills needed to maintain its applications and develop its SAP projects. Infosys will also provide CMA CGM with new high value-added technologies that will improve its agility and responsiveness.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, CMA CGM will use Infosys Nia's artificial intelligence platform and its scalable automation platform, AssistEdge, to modernize its customer service, improve the execution processes and improve its internal performance.

These new systems will allow CMA CGM to be more flexible and innovative in a dynamic industry that requires more and more differentiation.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, President & Head of Europe, Infosys, said, “Simplifying the technology footprint and leveraging next-generation technologies is the need of the hour for the hyper-competitive shipping and logistics industry. We look forward to helping CMA CGM leapfrog to the next-generation of software led business innovation which is customer friendly, cost effective and flexible. Infosys is keen to leverage its logistics industry experience and assist CMA CGM with its business transformation journey.”

Rodolphe Saadé, CEO, CMA CGM, said, “Innovation and digitalization are at the heart of our strategy. Our ambition is to create a competitive advantage by offering our customers state-of-the-art technologies. The partnership with Infosys is key to attaining this objective. By setting up their Center for Innovation in Marseille, CMA CGM, as well as the region, will benefit from both their expertise and their proximity.”