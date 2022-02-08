The Path to Zero: FPS Moves Forward on Emission-Free Inland Shipping

Future Proof Shipping (FPS) joined FLAGSHIPS, a European innovation project, to bring the shipping company’s second zero-emissions inland container vessel, the FPS Waal, to Europe’s waterways.

FPS will strengthen the FLAGSHIPS consortium and expand its green hydrogen-fueled fleet with the addition of the FPS Waal to the project.

The FLAGSHIPS consortium aims to raise the readiness of zero-emission waterborne transport to an entirely new level by deploying two commercially operated zero-emission hydrogen vessels in the coming years.

Over the coming months, FPS will work with Ballard Europe, LMG Marin and VTT, collaborating across a broad range of activities to complete the engineering, fuel cell provision, and safety studies required for the vessel’s approval, by applying and further developing the existing regulatory guidelines.

The power capacity, size and design of the propulsion system for the FPS Waal will need to be optimized to handle the higher energy consumption rates on the Rotterdam to Duisburg section of the Rhine. Future Proof Shipping has already been in discussions with several cargo owners interested in shipping their containers without emissions on this route and who are aiming to move a large part of their sea cargo to inland water transportation.

“We are deploying our second zero-emissions vessel here to help decarbonise this busy stretch of 240 km inland waterway. This route is longer and has significantly higher and varying power demands than the route for the FPS Maas, pushing this project team to elevate their innovation efforts considerably. These are new challenges that we are ready to take on together with the FLAGSHIPS team to blaze a new trail towards zero-emissions inland shipping for all.” Richard Klatten, CEO, Future Proof Shipping.

Similar to the FPS Maas, Future Proof Shipping aims to retrofit the FPS Waal (109,8 x11,40 x 3,53 m) to sail 100% emission-free. During the retrofit, the internal combustion engine will be removed, and the new zero-emissions propulsion system including PEM fuel cells, hydrogen storage, battery packs and an electric drive train will be installed. The total amount of power installed will be around 1200 kW and the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 200 TEU after the retrofit.



