The Path to Zero: Navigator Gas Earns AiP for Ammonia Fueled Gas Carrier

Navigator Gas was awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia fueled gas carrier design from DNV. The new design draws together a consortium including MAN Energy Solutions, Babcock International and the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), all of which have collaborated with Navigator Gas to earn the AiP.

The design earned the AiP based on the special features notation (GF NH3) under DNV’s new rules for the use of ammonia as fuel in gas carriers. DNV, alongside the NMA, reviewed the design and relevant documentation and found no potential "showstoppers" to stop its progress.

“Navigator Gas been discussing Ammonia as a fuel with our consortium partners since 2018, when this topic was on the fringes of discussions surrounding decarbonization and the use of alternative fuels,” said Paul Flaherty, Technical Advisor to Navigator Gas. “Those early discussions on feasibility led to the completion of a comprehensive HAZID in early 2019, which remains as valid today as it was then. This has also been used as the base safety case during our AiP discussions with DNV. Since our discussions began, we have witnessed an exponential increase in the number of projects around the globe looking at Hydrogen and Ammonia as carbon free source of energy. We have also been engaging with our customers and business partners to discuss their carbon free shipping requirements for transporting Blue/Green Ammonia to their customers.”

“Using Ammonia as fuel is one of Alternative Fuels options we are pursuing, along with CCS, Carbon Offsetting and improved Vessel Optimization to reduce our carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Flaherty.