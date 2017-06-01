High Performance from Cobham Antennas in EpicNG Tests

SAILOR and Sea Tel VSAT antennas deliver high uplink throughput during Intelsat 33e testing by service provider Marlink

Cobham SATCOM’s SAILOR and Sea Tel antennas have been used by maritime VSAT service provider Marlink to test the upper limits of throughput on the new Intelsat 33e (IS-33e) satellite. The testing at Marlink’s Eik teleport included Cobham SATCOM’s Sea Tel 9711 IMA, Sea Tel 6012 VSAT and SAILOR 900 VSAT High Power systems, all of which demonstrated high throughput capabilities.

IS-33e is the third of seven new High Throughput Satellites (HTS) that power Intelsat’s next generation EpicNG network, an exciting new platform for very high-speed maritime broadband. The purpose of Marlink’s IS-33e testing was to verify throughput for diverse maritime antennas from major manufacturers on the latest EpicNG satellite, which is located at 60° East, providing seamless spot beam coverage between Asia and Europe.

EpicNG is a key component of Marlink’s multi-band global Sealink network, which seamlessly combines multiple communication carriers to provide the best available link based on predefined parameters set and managed by the customer. Marlink’s technology agnostic portfolio leverages the power of the leading satellite networks and on board hardware, including Cobham SATCOM SAILOR and Sea Tel antennas, to provide flexible, reliable services globally.

Marlink’s antenna testing supports its ability to deliver high availability of service globally by providing valuable insight into the capabilities of the antennas it installs on customer vessels. For IS-33e, the goal was to ascertain maximum throughput levels on different size antennas over a HTS.

“Antenna testing is an important part of our overall service delivery, as it helps to ensure we can provide the best quality service with the highest uptime for our customers,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “Marlink offers a technology agnostic approach to service and hardware provision, and working closely with antenna manufacturers like Cobham SATCOM supports our ability to deliver the level of service our customers require.”

Cobham SATCOM’s approach to antenna design results in the high performance recorded during Marlink’s testing. During development, SAILOR antennas are tested using real ship motion data in the world’s first Advanced Dynamic Simulator for antennas. Supported by live testing in the North Sea, this scientific approach to product development provides the confidence that SAILOR antennas will deliver the highest speeds and availability of service.

“SAILOR and Sea Tel antennas are designed to deliver optimal performance on the uplink and downlink, providing service providers like Marlink with a tool to support their delivery of high-speed and reliable connectivity,” said Jens Ewerling, Director, Maritime Broadband. “Marlink’s tests show that Cobham antennas can deliver the full potential of new HTS services, helping vessels and fleets to digitalize operations for more safety and efficiency.”