St. Vincent and the Grenadines Advises on Improvoing Flag Performance

The maritime administration of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued guidelines related to the improvement of the performance of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines flag within the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) region.}



Lloyd’s Register (LR), as a recognized organization (RO) for the maritime administration, has a responsibility to notify owners and operators of the requirement for an occasional survey of any St. Vincent and the Grenadines flag vessel for which LR has issued statutory certification in accordance with SOLAS 74 (as amended). The requirement applies to vessels that have been detained at least once by any Port State Control (PSC) MOU within the last three years and whose next port of call is within a Paris MOU Member country. The occasional survey has a validity of six months.



Ship owners and ship managers will be obliged to request occasional surveys ahead of time to the relevant RO.



Full details of the requirements are contained in Circular No. PSC 033 – Rev. 3.