Philippines Wants to Add More Submarines

The Philippines is looking to buy more military hardware to modernize its arsenal, including additional BrahMos missiles from India and at least two submarines, the chief of the armed forces said.



The Philippines is on the third phase of its modernisation program called "Horizons". It has earmarked $35 billion for the buildup over the next decade as it aims to counter China's military might in the region.



"It's a dream for us to get at least two submarines," Brawner said in a speech to leading business figures. "We are an archipelago. So we have to have this type of capability, because it's really difficult to defend that entire archipelago without submarines.



In 2022, the Philippines bought a $375-million BrahMos anti-ship missile system from India, and has orders for more. "We are getting more of this (system)this year, and in the coming years," Brawner said.



The Philippines has previously said it is eyeing mid-range missiles and at least 40 fighter jets to boost its defence capabilities. It is expecting deliveries this year of at least two corvette vessels from South Korea, which last year elevated its ties with Manila to a strategic partnership.



Brawner also said Manila is trying to get South Korea to join the Squad, a multilateral grouping composed of Australia, Japan, Philippines and the United States. The Philippines' military build-up comes as tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated in the South China Sea, where the two have clashed in recent years.



Brawner said the military has observed an increase in "illegal, coercive and deceptive" actions by China in the South China Sea. "We have seen also an increase in the number of vessels in the West Philippine Sea on a daily basis," Brawner said, using Manila's term for waters in the South China Sea that fall within its exclusive economic zone.



From 190 vessels in 2021, the Philippines is now seeing a daily average of 286 Chinese ships around Manila's maritime zone, he said



(Reuters)