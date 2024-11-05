PIL Orders Five More Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ships

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has ordered another five 9,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG container vessels.

The vessels will be built by one of China’s leading shipbuilders, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Hudong-Zhonghua), with delivery expected in 2027 and 2028.

Earlier this year, PIL ordered five LNG dual-fuel container vessels with 13,000 TEU capacity from Hudong-Zhonghua. Similar to the earlier orders, these new vessels will be equipped with the latest digital technologies including AI and Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring and automation.

The new 9,000-TEU vessels are designed with highly-optimised cargo stowage features which will significantly enhance PIL’s service capabilities. They will feature energy-saving features such as a streamlined hull-form, variable-frequency drive motors, shaft generators, lower-energy LED lightings and superior hull coatings.

“With 18 newbuild vessels ordered in the last couple of years, PIL is demonstrating our commitment to renew, expand and modernise our fleet,” said Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL. “Our aim is to replace up to half our fleet in the next decade with modern new ships and charters. These ships are a significant step towards our green shipping goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, while increasing operational and cost efficiencies, improving services to our customers as well as enhancing the welfare of our crew.”

With this latest order, PIL will have ordered a total of 18 newbuild vessels since 2022. These include four 14,000 TEU, four 8,000 TEU, five 13,000 TEU, and five 9,000 TEU vessels. Two of the 14,000 TEU vessels, Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald, were named in a ceremony on October 15, 2024. PIL had taken delivery of Kota Eagle which had embarked on its maiden voyage on the West Coast Central and South America Service 2 in late October 2024.



